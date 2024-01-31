Want a certificate without even setting foot in a class? Here are the institutions RUTO has authorized to dish out certificates just like that

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Cabinet opened doors for Kenyans who have never attended classes to acquire professional certificates after approving the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).
RPL is the process of identifying, assessing, and
certifying knowledge, skills, and attitudes regardless of how, when, or where
learning occurred.
The RPL certificate is only awarded by institutions that
have been certified by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).
Currently, KNQA only offers certifications to four
categories of institutions that have also been accredited by the Ministry of
Education.
All Kenyan universities formed under regulations set by the
University Act no 42 of 2012 are eligible to offer RPL certificates upon
certification. Currently, Kenya has 35 public universities.
National polytechnics in Kenya can also receive a legal
order to offer RPL certificates.
There are currently 11 national polytechnics in Kenya which
include; Kabete, Eldoret, Nyeri, Meru, Kisumu, and Kitale national
polytechnics.
Others include; North Eastern, Sigalagala, Kisii, Kenya
Coast, and Nyandarua national polytechnics.
The third category of schools that can offer RPL
certificates include institutions under Government Ministries with a legal
order to award qualifications.
Under this category, the National Industrial Training
Authority (NITA) is at the forefront of offering RPL certificates.
Currently, NITA has training centres in Nairobi, Mombasa,
Kisumu, and Athi River.
“Institutions established by an Act of Parliament to develop
and award qualifications,” KNQA explains the fourth category allowed to offer
the certificates.
Apart from the Kenyan-based institutions, foreign
institutions accredited in their home countries as qualification awarding
institutions can be certified by KNQA to offer RPL certificates to Kenyan
citizens.
