Governor SUSAN KIHIKA has completely gone rogue – See what she has done this time despite a court order?

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has continued to defy court orders in her war with the War Memorial Hospital.
This is after she sent goons
to raid the facility and removed all signages.
Kihika’s goons painted over the
signages, erasing all information about the hospital from the gates, signposts, and other areas.
In videos shared by
eyewitnesses, workers were seen protesting and singing outside the hospital
after they were blocked from accessing it.
In other reports concerning
hospital wrangles, the Police Commander in Nakuru, also defied orders directing
him to supervise the facility's reopening.
A court had ordered the police
boss to escort workers to the hospital and provide them security as they
resumed operations.
Further, the police commander
who was also expected to report to a Nakuru court failed to do so, defying
previously issued orders.
A judge hearing the case ordered
him to avail himself upon mentioning on Thursday failure to which he would be
arrested for contempt of court.
The hospital wrangles have
prolonged for weeks, with the county government accusing a private firm of
illegally running the hospital.
According to the county
government, the lease signed by the hospital had expired and was not up
for renewal.
The hospital management,
however, refuted the claims and presented documents that allegedly proved that
the lease was renewed.
In response, the county claimed
that the documents were forged, promoting the arrest of five directors accused of forgery.
This comes even as Senator
Tabitha Karanja has threatened to orchestrate the impeachment of Governor
Kihika for being insensitive to the plight of Nakuru residents.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments