Governor SUSAN KIHIKA has completely gone rogue – See what she has done this time despite a court order?

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has continued to defy court orders in her war with the War Memorial Hospital.

This is after she sent goons to raid the facility and removed all signages.

Kihika’s goons painted over the signages, erasing all information about the hospital from the gates, signposts, and other areas.

In videos shared by eyewitnesses, workers were seen protesting and singing outside the hospital after they were blocked from accessing it.

In other reports concerning hospital wrangles, the Police Commander in Nakuru, also defied orders directing him to supervise the facility's reopening.

A court had ordered the police boss to escort workers to the hospital and provide them security as they resumed operations.

Further, the police commander who was also expected to report to a Nakuru court failed to do so, defying previously issued orders.

A judge hearing the case ordered him to avail himself upon mentioning on Thursday failure to which he would be arrested for contempt of court.

The hospital wrangles have prolonged for weeks, with the county government accusing a private firm of illegally running the hospital.

According to the county government, the lease signed by the hospital had expired and was not up for renewal.

The hospital management, however, refuted the claims and presented documents that allegedly proved that the lease was renewed.

In response, the county claimed that the documents were forged, promoting the arrest of five directors accused of forgery.

This comes even as Senator Tabitha Karanja has threatened to orchestrate the impeachment of Governor Kihika for being insensitive to the plight of Nakuru residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.