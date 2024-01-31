She was on DCI’s radar: SHOCKING details on BRENDA CHEPKIRUI, the Baraton University student found dead in her house under mysterious circumstances emerge - Young ladies should avoid shortcuts in life (LOOK).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Baraton University student Brenda Chepkirui was trending over the weekend after news of her mysterious death hit the web.

It was initially reported that she was murdered and her head chopped off but it later emerged that she was found dead in her house with the body intact.

Although the deceased lady’s family claimed that she died a natural death, it is now emerging that she was strangled to death.

Brenda reportedly engaged in fraud and was on DCI’s radar.

She allegedly used to run online scams and at one time, detectives came to look for her after she defrauded a victim Ksh 150,000.

She had received death threats before her death after conning another victim Ksh 90,000.

