U.S-based African LADY narrates how she was able to get back her stolen package after issuing a threat with ‘African juju’

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – A U.S.-based African lady has narrated how she was able to get back her stolen package after issuing a threat with ‘African juju’.

According to the X user, @the_nnenna, her package was stolen in her apartment’s mailroom yesterday and she shared notes with threats of making the package thief run mad with African juju all over the building. The package was returned to her afterwards.

She tweeted;

“So my package was stolen in my apartment’s mailroom yesterday and I put up these notes all over the building. Guess whose package was dropped at her door this afternoon”