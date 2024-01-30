Panic as Catholic University student, FRIDAH CHEPNGENO, goes missing for over 3 months after a night out with her boyfriend - What might have happened to her? (PHOTO).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A family is in distress after their daughter went missing last year in November under mysterious circumstances.
The missing lady
identified as Fridah Chepngeno was a student at Catholic University.
She went for a night
out with her boyfriend and a schoolmate, only to go missing.
Her family reported
the matter at Rongai police station but three months down the line, police have
not made any progress as they carry out investigations.
The distressed family
circulated her photo on social media hoping to find her.
This comes as cases of
femicide continue to rise in the country.
There have been
several cases where ladies are reported missing, only to be found murdered.
Fridah’s family can
only hope that she is safe.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments