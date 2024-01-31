Brave 12-year-old girl grabs snake and swings it around to rescue her pet guinea pig from its jaws (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – A 12-year-old girl grabbed and swung around a snake in a desperate bid to rescue her guinea pig from the serpent’s clutches and it was captured on video.

Brisbane radio personality Kip Wightman posted the remarkable footage of his niece Rosie Wightman going to extraordinary lengths to save her pet, named MaxiBon, from the snake that tried to swallow it.

The footage, recorded on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, shows Rosie in her backyard at Eumundi, on the Sunshine Coast, looking in shrubs, before she pulls out a snake with its jaws around the small guinea pig.

The girl is then seen swinging the snake around to force it to release her pet.

“Didn’t even think it through. I was just like, ‘grab the snake, grab the snake’,” Rosie told 7NEWS.

Eventually, her father arrives and is able to separate the snake and the guinea pig, and MaxiBon is seen scampering to safety.

Thankfully for the family, the girl and the guinea pig were not harmed.

"I’m proud that my Rosie, at 12 years old, had the guts to pick up a snake and save her pet’s life," dad Luke Wightman said.

Watch the remarkable video below.