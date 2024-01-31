Brave 12-year-old girl grabs snake and swings it around to rescue her pet guinea pig from its jaws (VIDEO)

Brisbane radio personality Kip Wightman posted the
remarkable footage of his niece Rosie Wightman going to extraordinary lengths
to save her pet, named MaxiBon, from the snake that tried to swallow it.
The footage, recorded on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, shows Rosie
in her backyard at Eumundi, on the Sunshine Coast, looking in shrubs,
before she pulls out a snake with its jaws around the small guinea pig.
The girl is then seen swinging the snake around to force it
to release her pet.
“Didn’t even think it through. I was just like, ‘grab the
snake, grab the snake’,” Rosie told 7NEWS.
Eventually, her father arrives and is able to separate the
snake and the guinea pig, and MaxiBon is seen scampering to safety.
Thankfully for the family, the girl and the guinea pig were
not harmed.
"I’m proud that my Rosie, at 12 years old, had the guts
to pick up a snake and save her pet’s life," dad Luke Wightman said.
Watch the remarkable video below.
HISS-TORY: Dramatic moment 12-year-old heroically rescues a pet guinea pig from a snake's grasp, swinging the reptile by its tail. As the intense moment unfolds, even the dog is forced to duck for cover. pic.twitter.com/YRBQ9rwIjM— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2024
