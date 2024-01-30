UFC's JAMAHAL HILL offered a plea deal in domestic violence case



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has been offered a plea deal in his domestic violence case.

Hill was arrested on November 27 after his brother, James Hill Jr., told police the MMA fighter roughed him up at his Kent, Michigan home following an argument they got into over Thanksgiving weekend.

James told them Jamahal "sucker punched" him with a closed fist, before hitting him a second time. The police revealed that James sustained a swollen face during the altercation, adding that he was also "missing a front tooth that he stated got broke when Jamahal assaulted him."

Court documents obtained by TMZ showed that prosecutors extended the deal to Hill earlier this month. As part of the proposed agreement, Hill would plead guilty to one charge of domestic violence, in exchange for the dismissal of the aggravated domestic violence charge they had initially hit him with following his arrest in November 2023.

Hill is expected to make a decision on the offer by a court hearing in March.