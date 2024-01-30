Canada’s British Columbia stops admission for international students till February 2026

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – British Columbia has announced it will stop approvals of new colleges seeking to enroll international students until February 2026.
The government of the Canadian province said it will set
minimum language requirements at private training institutions and also set
higher standards for labour market needs and degree quality.
The move comes as the Canadian government says it plans to
curb a surge in immigration of international students, which has been partly
blamed for a shortage of rental units and a 7.7% rise in rents nationwide in
December versus a year earlier.
Last week, the Canadian federal government announced an
immediate, two-year cap on new international student permits, which cut the
country’s intake by 35% this year to about 360,000. It will also stop giving
work permits to some students after graduation.
Canada has emerged as a popular destination for
international students since it is relatively easy for them to obtain work
permits after they finish courses.
As of December 2023, there were about 1 million
international study permit holders in Canada, an amount about three times
larger than that of a decade ago, according to government data.
