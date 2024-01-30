Football club, Sutton United, name transgender woman, LUCY CLARK, 51, as their new manager

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Sutton United have appointed former referee, Lucy Clark, as the new manager of their women's team, making her the highest-profile transgender appointment in English football.
Clark previously became the first transgender
referee in football, having officiated as high as the third tier of the
women's game.
The 51-year-old is now embarking on a new challenge in the
dugout.
'Proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to manage
such a fantastic club. Hard work starts now,' Clark posted on X after the
appointment was confirmed last week.
She arrives at the fifth-tier side as a UEFA B coaching
licence holder. Her first game in charge ended in a 3-1 defeat at home by
league leaders Fulham on Sunday.
Opening up on her experiences of officiating as a
transgender referee, Clark told BBC Sport: 'I transitioned while I
was a referee, and people don't like referees. There is nothing anyone can say
to me that I haven't heard or seen already from when I came out.
'There's already been a few of the Twitter (now X)
warriors who have said their piece, I let them crack on. I've been known as the
trans referee, and that's gone fine.
'Sometimes the words can get to you, but I'm thick-skinned -
I hit the block button and get on with it.
'I'm prepared to deal with it [abuse] should it happen, so
we crack on. I'm not going to stop doing something I love because of who I am.'
Clark's appointment comes amid ongoing scrutiny for
transgender women in football after a group of 48 MPs and 27 peers signed a
letter in December urging the FA to change its rules over transgender inclusion
to 'protect women and girls'.
