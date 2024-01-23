GACHAGUA spills the beans on some leaders and billionaires from Mt. Kenya who have threatened to finish him – You won’t believe this

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua has accused some influential leaders and businessmen from the
Mt Kenya region of planning to end his political career.
Speaking at his Karen residence where he hosted leaders from
Nyandarua County, the DP revealed that the threats were directed at him due to
his resolve in fighting illegal brew in the region.
Gachagua noted that some of the powerful leaders threatened
to collude with some of the consumers to plot his political extinction.
However, Gachagua made it clear that he would rather go home
than lead a drunken region.
"Many people are trying to sell me fear that these
people who drink and the ones who sell are very active politically and that my
political life can come to an end," he stated.
"I know you are being threatened the same way. What we
are saying is, if enacting laws to protect the next generation from extinction
would bring our political career to an end so be it," Gachagua insisted.
"I don't think there is any need for any leader to lead
a drunken population. I don't think there is any pride for me to be Deputy
President and everywhere I go people are staggering and sleeping in
ditches," he added.
The former Mathira MP vowed to execute the role as assigned
to him by President William Ruto despite threats and pressure from some
stakeholders.
