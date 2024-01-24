Trouble as Senator TABITHA KARANJA vows to report Governor KIHIKA to RUTO as she pushes for her impeachment – LOOK!



Wednesday January 24, 2024 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika may regret unleashing her goons to terrorize patients in a hospital.

This is after Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche called on Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to impeach her right away for this and various atrocities.

The Senator accused the Governor of failing to demonstrate leadership leading to wrangles between the Nakuru County Government and the management of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital that have culminated in patients being caught in the cross fire.

In the most recent episode, a family confronted a Nakuru Kanjo at the medical facility after the staffer disconnected a dialysis machine from their relative's bed.

Senator Keroche further complained that patients went for hours without being attended to while others were kicked out.

"As Nakuru people, we call upon our MCAs to draw an impeachment motion regarding the Governor's conduct and ethics, failure to do so, we as Nakuru people will compel them to do so by following Article One of the constitution," she stated.

Karanja faulted Kihika for interfering with the hospital’s operations and affecting hundreds of patients.

She claimed that the Governor never follows the rule of law and doesn't respect court orders.

The lawmaker reiterated that she will forward the matter to President William Ruto who is expected to tour the region.

According to Karanja, what Governor Kihika had put the residents through since Friday was unforgivable.

She further condemned the attack on the hospital by the County Government.

"We sincerely sympathise with the patients and their next of kin, the doctors, workers, and the investors.”

“We pray that God gives them endurance and power to overcome," she wrote.

Governor Kihika defended the raid at the medical facility stating that it was necessary to reclaim the parcel which she claimed is public land.

