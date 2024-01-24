There is no one who will compete with RUTO in 2027 due to his track record, KALONZO will be useless even with RAILA’s support - MALALA



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, strongly believes that President William Ruto will be re-elected with a landslide in 2027 because of his track record.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, Malala maintained that the Head of State will have no potential competitor in the next general election claiming that his advantage will also be spurred by kept pledges.

According to Malala, the only way that Ruto can lose the election is if he fails to keep his pledges but he maintains that he is determined to fulfill all his campaign promises - naming some progress including falling food and oil prices.

"If our plan will be implemented to the letter - and I know Ruto will implement our manifesto - nobody will challenge Ruto in 2027," Malala stated asking for Kenyans to be patient and remain optimistic.

Malala's statement comes amid ongoing succession politics where a section of Mt Kenya leaders fronted Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro and Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki as the best candidates to succeed Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST