Is Former Mombasa Governor HASSAN JOHO ‘eating books’ at Harvard University? – Surprising PHOTOs



Wednesday January 24, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has surprised Kenyans after he shared pictures from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States.

Joho, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, shared five photos on his Instagram Stories with the distinct one being a portrait inside a class at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Other photos showed him hanging out with a group of other individuals at the university believed to be scholars.

Joho also showed a flag of the School of Arts and Sciences as well as the statue of the University’s founder, John Harvard.

He, however, did not give details whether he had enrolled at the prestigious institution or he was there for other engagements.

Here are photos that show Joho may be a student at the world‘s most prestigious institution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST