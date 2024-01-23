Trending VIDEOs of Ivorians weeping and expressing their frustrations after their 4 -2 loss to Equatorial Guinea (VIDEOs)



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Videos of Ivorian supporters expressing their frustrations after the country's national team suffered a humiliating defeat are trending online.

On Monday night, the Ivory Coast suffered their heaviest defeat after Equatorial Guinea thrashed them on their home soil during their last group match at the African Cup of Nations.

However, Ivory Coast still has an opportunity to qualify for the Round of 16 via the best losers route to remain in the competition

In group A, Equatorial Guinea tops the group with seven points, the same number of points as Nigeria but they finish top of the group with seven goals.

Following the outcome of the game, several Ivorians have continued to express their sadness and pain. In one video, some young girls were filmed crying in pain, while a young man was also captured destroying his television.

Trending VIDEOs of Ivorians weeping and expressing their frustrations after their 4 -2 loss to Equatorial Guinea (VIDEO 2) pic.twitter.com/OSHegwIpox — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 24, 2024

Trending VIDEOs of Ivorians weeping and expressing their frustrations after their 4 -2 loss to Equatorial Guinea (VIDEO 1) pic.twitter.com/PVKucaHNIS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 24, 2024