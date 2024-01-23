NBA suspends TRISTAN THOMPSON for 25 games without pay for testing positive for banned substances



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Cleveland Cavaliers veteran player, Tristan Thompson has been suspended by the NBA for 25 games without pay for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

Thompson, 32, baby daddy to Khloe Kardashian, tested positive for two substances, “ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033,” according to an NBA press release.

The NBA champion’s suspension will begin with Cleveland’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Thompson and the Cavaliers last played on Monday, when he came off the bench to score 4 points in 21 minutes as Cleveland beat the Orlando Magic, 126-99.