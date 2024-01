Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Actress Lilian Afegbai has taken to X to advise women on how to attract quality men.

In a post shared on X, Lilian said the moment she began to say positive things about men and her love life, she began to attract the kind of men she desired in her life.

She stressed that women can't keep saying men are trash and expect to meet the ones with good qualities.

Read her post below