Traditional healer leads police to where he buried the head of 18-year-old girl after butchering her



Friday, January 19, 2024 – The police in South Africa have made a major breakthrough following the arrest of a 30-year-old Sangoma (traditional healer) who is linked to murder of an 18-year-old girl, Modjadji Niccol Thoka.

Thoka's lifeless body was found on the 8 January 2024, at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka village in Botlokwa policing area, Limpopo a few days after she went missing.

She was found with several body parts missing, including her head, breasts, both hands and legs missing. Only her torso was discovered on the scene.

The incomplete body was only recognised by a family member after residents alerted them.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, members of Provincial detectives and Botlokwa detectives activated an operation to trace and arrest the suspect.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, 17 January 2024, the suspect was arrested at Mokomene village,” he said.

"Through the intensive investigation the suspect allegedly took the team to the place where he buried the head of the deceased.

"He was immediately arrested for murder. His arrest comes after Police were notified about the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman at an abandoned house.

"Upon arrival at the scene, they found a body of the woman in an advanced state of decomposition. Further investigations, revealed that the body was dismembered,” Colonel Ledwaba added.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has praised the Police team that ensured that this ruthless criminal is put behind bars.

He further commended the community and Police collaboration that resulted in the providing of crucial information.

"We are now relieved that the suspect is arrested and expect more arrests," concluded Major General Scheepers.

The suspect will appear before Morebeng magistrate's court soon.

The police investigations are still ongoing.