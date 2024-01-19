KANYE WEST's 10 year old daughter, NORTH WEST, shows off diamond grills after he debuted $850K titanium dentures



Friday, January 19, 2024 – North West showed off her new diamond grills on TikTok after her father, Kanye West, revealed his $850,000 titanium dentures.

In the photo shared to her and her mum Kim Kardashian’s shared page, North parted her lips with her fingers to reveal the sparkling stones on her lower teeth and two of her upper teeth.

The 10-year-old had four teeth covered entirely with diamonds while a few others were simply outlined with the rocks.

“Random,” she wrote in blue over the photo, while the slideshow of pictures on the social media platform had been captioned, “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha.”

Other images included North and her friends at a basketball game, on an ATV ride and a “bad picture” of the group on a beach.

It’s unclear whether North was inspired by her father’s new $850,000 dentures

The “Jesus walks” rapper, 46, debuted his new look Wednesday and compared the haunting accessories to the James Bond villain Jaws, who had a mouth of metal.

While it was initially believed West had his real teeth removed, the cosmetic dentist responsible for the work confirmed his real teeth remains.