Chief Government pathologist, JOHANSEN ODUOR, reveals the man who murdered RITA WAENI was a skilled killer - See what he did to eliminate traces of his DNA from her body (VIDEO).

Oduor said he had never encountered
such a brutal murder during his long stint as a pathologist.
"This
is the first time I have come across such an incident. I have never come across
such in my forensic life," said Dr Oduor.
Oduor further said that the killer
looked like he knew what he was doing and tried to leave no trace after he
murdered Rita.
He even tried to extract her
fingernails in a bid to eliminate traces of his DNA from the victim's
body.
“The killer looked like he knew what
he was doing because when you look at the skin it looks like it was cut by a
sharp object but when you look at the bone it was sawed off with what
looked like a hacksaw,” he said.
“Another thing that we noticed is
that the killer tried to clip off her fingernails for reasons which I may not
be able to know and as a scientist when we see this we think that the person
was trying to hide evidence so that we are unable to get his DNA from his
victim'', he added.
However, he was able to
collect samples from some of Waeni's fingernails that were not damaged by her
killer.
The samples have been sent for further
forensics analysis.
Below is a video of Oduor
addressing the press.
“I have never seen something like this,” Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor narrates how Rita Waeni was brutally murdered in Roysambu. pic.twitter.com/xjIRrkohPI— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 19, 2024
