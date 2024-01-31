Tough Times: A Kikuyu landlord locks woman’s house for failing to pay Ksh 7,000 rent and forces her to sleep in the cold with her baby (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A woman was forced to sleep in the cold with her baby after the landlord locked her house for failing to pay rent.

Florence Musyoka, a single mother of one and a casual worker, has been struggling to make ends meet.

She tried to look for menial jobs to pay rent but her efforts did not yield fruits.

The landlord locked the house, forcing her to sleep in the cold with her baby.

Social media activist Derrick Mbugua came to her rescue and when he called the landlord, he explained that he had tried to give the tenant enough time to pay rent.

“She was supposed to pay the rent by 7th but it is now 29th. I had given her enough time before I locked the house,” he said.

Derrick managed to mobilize his online followers and paid the rent.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.