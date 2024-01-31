MIGUNA MIGUNA agrees with RAILA ODINGA that RUTO is running a cartel-like government after DEVANI is released on a Sh 1 million cash bail after stealing Sh 1.5 billion



Wednesday, January 31,2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has blasted the Kenya government after the man behind the Triton scandal Yagnesh Devani was released on a sh 1 million cash bail on Tuesday.

Devani, who has been on the run since 2008, is said to have stolen 318.656 metric tonnes of jet fuel valued at US$ 365,974.05 (equivalent to Sh1.5 billion).

Surprisingly, after being presented before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki, he was released on a Sh 1 million cash bail.

Reacting to the ruling, Miguna said it is moronic for the Kenya government to request extradition of Devani from the United Kingdom and when he comes back here he is released without even being ordered to return the billions he stole from taxpayer's money.

“This man stole billions of public money many years ago.

"The UK returned him to Kenya to face charges.

"But, the Kenyan authorities are more interested in threatening judges.

"They didn’t even bother to keep him at the Industrial Area Remand Prison pending his prosecution.

"They haven’t sought the repatriation of the billions he stole and stashed abroad, plus accrued interest.

"Instead, the @ODPP_KE had him FREED for Sh. 1M bail.

"They normally ask for Sh. 200M for Kenyan Africans who have stolen much less!

" The Kenyan cartels have no shame!,” Miguna wrote on his X platform on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST