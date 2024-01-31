I will send police to HAITI despite Court Order blocking the deployment – RUTO says as he vows to defy the court’s ruling.



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - President William Ruto has said he will ignore a court order that suspended his government from sending police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

A high court sitting in Nairobi last week ruled that it would be unconstitutional to deploy officers abroad unless there was a "reciprocal arrangement" in place with the host government.

But in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Ruto said Haiti had asked for help months ago, and he expected a request would come shortly that would satisfy the demands of the court.

"So that mission can go ahead as soon as next week if all the paperwork is done between Kenya and Haiti on the bilateral route that has been suggested by the court," Ruto said following an Italian-Africa summit in Rome.

Asked if discussions were underway with Haiti to get the necessary request, Ruto said: "Absolutely. Haiti has written formally, not today, several months ago."

Haiti first sought help in 2022 as gang violence surged but was unable to find anyone willing to take charge, with many foreign governments wary of supporting the impoverished country's unelected administration.

Kenya, which has a long history of taking part in international peace-keeping operations, stepped forward last July and committed 1,000 police officers, saying it was doing so in solidarity with a brother nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.