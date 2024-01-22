Top dentist reveals the huge problem with KANYE WEST's new titanium teeth

Monday, January 22, 2024 – A top Australian dentist has revealed the problem with Kanye West's bizarre titanium teeth makeover.
The rapper, 46, shocked fans last week after he debuted a
set of Bond villain-esque titanium dentures on Instagram.
Kanye also claimed to have had his teeth removed and
replaced with the appliance to create the new permanent look which a source
said he designed himself.
However, Dr Sam Koh, a leading cosmetic dentist who works
at Dental Boutique as a Principal Dentist, says Kanye's new smile is
cause for major concern.
According to Dr Koh, Kanye may struggle to clean his new
mouthguard properly, leading to a host of issues including infections.
'Although it has been reported that the dentist has given
him custom equipment to help clean his teeth, such a bulky one-piece appliance
is going to be hard to clean,' he explained.
'Microscopically, there will be a lot of food, bacteria and
debris getting underneath the titanium which can then cause a lot of bad
breath, sensitivity, tooth decay and gum issues such as disease and infection
if the titanium is there long term.'
Dr Koh believes that Kanye likely shaved his teeth down and
glued the titanium dentures on top of them, rather than removing his teeth
completely.
The remaining part of the teeth will move over time, causing
deterioration of the glue that is holding the titanium in place.
This deterioration will cause 'microgaps' where bacteria and decay can form over time.
'This would then result in either the bridge coming loose
over time, or much worse, dental decay, infection, and disease with the
bacteria able to then get inside the teeth,' he warned.
If untreated, the decay could spread and cause serious gym
disease, forcing Kanye to undergo multiple root canals from dental infections
and potentially even remove all his teeth altogether.
Dr Koh also fears that Kanye may struggle to eat, given that
the surfaces of his new mouthpiece are flat and bulky - making it difficult to
tear and chew food.
'Cosmetically they also appear rather bulky and could change
his facial appearance and soft tissue structure and would also impact how he
talks, sings, and raps,' he added.
Dr Koh also told Daily Mail Australia that Kanye's teeth are
unlikely to be worth $850,000 as previously reported.
'Practically and clinically, the titanium, labour from both
the dentist and the lab making the "teeth" wouldn't cost anywhere
near this much,' he said.
'It's really hard to estimate something unique like this,
but if someone were to do something like this in Australia, it would only
perhaps cost maybe at most, $100k AUD or less!''
