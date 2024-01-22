Google engineer found 'spattered with blood' after beating his wife to death inside their $2 million home

Monday, January 22, 2024 – A Google software engineer has been charged with murder in Santa Clara, California, after he allegedly beat his wife to death at their home.
In a statement, Santa Clara police said that officers found
27-year-old Liren Chen standing in the bedroom, with his wife's body lying
behind him on the floor. The wife, Xuanyi Yu had severe blunt
force injuries to her head and Chen's right hand was "extremely swollen
and purple".
The officers discovered the attack scene after they
responded to a 911 call from an acquaintance of Liren Chen at a home located at
Valley Way on January 16 around 11 am (local time).
He expressed concern about Liren Chen and his wife,
who was also a Google engineer.
He said that Chen was refusing to answer his phone or his
door. He also said that he could see Chen inside his home "motionless on
his knees" with his "hands in the air" and "staring
blankly".
The 27-year-old's arraignment was delayed until Jan. 22 because Chen remains hospitalized, court records said.
"Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our
county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the
violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release.
"Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their
partners, please reach out your local law enforcement agency. You are not
alone. We can help."
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by what has
happened to Xuanyi," Google spokesperson Bailey Tomson said in a statement
to Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and
we will work to provide support to them and to co-workers who are processing
this tragic news."
Both Liren Chen and Xuanyi Yu studied in China's Tsinghua
University, and at the University of California, San Diego, according to their
LinkedIn pages.
0 Comments