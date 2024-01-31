Toka kwa hii gate - Woman threatens a KPLC staff who stormed her residence claiming she had connected power illegally! Wakenya Wamechoka(VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - There was drama after a woman threatened to attack an official from Kenya Power and Lighting Company who stormed her residence, claiming that she had connected power illegally.

In the video, the infuriated woman is seen telling the young KPLC staff to leave her residence or face dire consequences.

“Toka kwa nyumba yangu. Sijaibia mtu yeyote stima,” the woman says and threatens the female staff with a panga.

The Kenya Power staff tries to call her bosses but the defiant woman continues threatening her and demands that she leave her residence.

She is further heard telling her bosses that she will send them a pin of her location after being cornered and urges them to send police officers.

Watch a video of the violent confrontation.

