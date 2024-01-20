This multi-million Lexus was in the convoy heading to the burial of the son of Kibwezi East Member of Parliament JESSICA MBALU - It was almost written off after rolling several times (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 20, 2024 - A luxurious vehicle that was part of the convoy heading for the burial of the son of Kibwezi East Member of Parliament Jessica Mbalu was on Saturday morning involved in an accident along the Nairobi - Mombasa highway.

The black Lexus is reported to have rolled severally.

Photos taken at the scene of the accident showed the vehicle badly damaged from the impact of the accident along the Emali-Sultan road.

Other motorists, pedestrians, and good Samaritans rushed to the scene to rescue survivors.

Mbalu’s son perished in an accident in Nairobi on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024.

See photos of the ill-fated Lexus.





