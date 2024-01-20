His wife left him after he went broke - Popular car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, denies destroying his former boss’s marriage by sending photos of him cheating to his wife and spills more dirt.

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - Popular city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has denied claims that he snitched on his former boss, Clement Kinuthia, by sending photos of him cheating to his wife after he fired him.
Blogger Rein Asamoh
had alleged that Kairo was secretly taking photos of his former boss with his
girlfriends and sent them to his wife after he was fired.
Taking to his X
account, Kairo said his Clement’s wife left him after he went broke.
All the cars he was
selling were repossessed by a local bank for defaulting loans, prompting him to
shut down his showroom.
Kairo further claims
that his former boss was abandoned by all his girlfriends after he went broke.
According to Kairo,
his former boss is jealous of his success and that’s why he is using bloggers
to tarnish his image.
Check out his post.
