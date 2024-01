Change or Perish: An undercover cop unmasks notorious thugs giving residents of Umoja 3 and its environs sleepless nights - Vijana Wadogo Sana (PHOTOs).

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - An undercover cop tasked with fighting crime in Nairobi’s Eastlands Area has posted a photo of notorious thugs behind armed robberies in Umoja 3 and its environs.

The gang of 5 conducts criminal activities while armed with crude weapons.

Residents are reportedly having sleepless nights as the gang unleashes terror on them.

The no-nonsense undercover cop has warned the gang members to change or perish.

See their photo below.





