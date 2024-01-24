This is KINDIKI’s message after GACHAGUA and NDINDI NYORO started to drag him into the 2027 succession battle

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has spoken after he was dragged into the ongoing 2027 succession battle.
In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, the CS insisted that
he was focused on fulfilling the mandate granted to him by President William
Ruto.
He added that his silence from the political arena has been
caused by the task assigned to him by the Head of State.
Kindiki, however, urged with the political class to stop
dragging him into 2027 succession politics, especially involving the Mt Kenya
region.
“Political talk about the 2027 or other future elections a
year after a General Election is tactless, anti-people and primitive.”
“It is a blot on the maturity of our democracy,” Kindiki
stated.
“President Ruto has assigned me the role of championing his
Administration’s programs for the transformation of our Country into a
sustainably safe homeland for this and future generations.”
“This sensitive role demands relentless focus and total
abstinence from all manner of distracting misadventure,” explained.
He added, “The ongoing debate ought to stop, but if it must
proceed, I respectfully request that my name should not be dragged into it. May
God bless Kenya?”
The Interior CS was dragged into 2027 succession politics
with some insinuating that he should replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has also been fronted for the DP
Position.
