This is KINDIKI’s message after GACHAGUA and NDINDI NYORO started to drag him into the 2027 succession battle



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has spoken after he was dragged into the ongoing 2027 succession battle.

In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, the CS insisted that he was focused on fulfilling the mandate granted to him by President William Ruto.

He added that his silence from the political arena has been caused by the task assigned to him by the Head of State.

Kindiki, however, urged with the political class to stop dragging him into 2027 succession politics, especially involving the Mt Kenya region.

“Political talk about the 2027 or other future elections a year after a General Election is tactless, anti-people and primitive.”

“It is a blot on the maturity of our democracy,” Kindiki stated.

“President Ruto has assigned me the role of championing his Administration’s programs for the transformation of our Country into a sustainably safe homeland for this and future generations.”

“This sensitive role demands relentless focus and total abstinence from all manner of distracting misadventure,” explained.

He added, “The ongoing debate ought to stop, but if it must proceed, I respectfully request that my name should not be dragged into it. May God bless Kenya?”

The Interior CS was dragged into 2027 succession politics with some insinuating that he should replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has also been fronted for the DP Position.

