If I lose my seat for fighting alcoholism in Mt Kenya region, so be it – RIGATHI GACHAGUA



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how fighting alcoholism in the Mt Kenya region has affected his political career over the last one year.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gachagua noted that influential leaders were scheming to end his political career due to his relentless fight against illicit brew.

Gachagua argued that he would rather go home than lead a nation sinking into alcoholism.

“Many people are trying to sell me fear that these people who drink and the ones who sell are very active politically and that my political life can come to an end,” Gachagua said.

“I know you are being threatened the same way.”

“What we are saying is, if by enacting laws to protect the next generation from extinction would bring our political career to an end so be it,” Gachagua insisted.

He added, “I don’t think there is any need for any leader to lead a drunken population.”

“I don’t think there is any pride for me to be Deputy President and everywhere I go people are staggering and sleeping in ditches.”

The former Mathira MP vowed to execute the role as assigned to him by President William Ruto despite threats and pressure from some stakeholders.

