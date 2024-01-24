NEMA bows to RUTO’s pressure as it allows him to destroy the ecosystem and water catchment areas in Aberdare Forest – LOOK!

Wednesday January 24, 2024 - The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has finally yielded to President William Ruto’s pressure.
This is after it made a sudden U-turn, allowing the
construction of the controversial Ihithe-Ndunyu-Njeru Road.
This road which is set to connect the counties of Nyandarua
and Nyeri will stretch 25 kilometres through the Aberdare Forest’s closed
canopy.
Controversy over the road began after court cases filed by
environmental groups, such as Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, Kenya Tourism
Federation, and National Environment Civil Society Alliance of Kenya among
others, who moved to court in 2009 to stop its construction.
The groups argued that the project is a recipe for an
environmental crisis since it will interfere with water catchment areas
for Sasumua and Ndakaini dams which are key water sources for Nairobi City
residents.
At this time, NEMA, Kenya Wildlife Service, and the Kenya
Forest Service refused to give the go-ahead for the project after carrying
out an environmental and social assessment.
Citing destruction of the ecosystem, the three slammed brakes
on the project causing the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to suspend
the tender notice for the construction.
However, on 5th January 2024, the three wrote a
letter to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) expressing a change of
heart, allowing the highways authority to proceed with the project.
In the letter, the bodies advised KeNHA to review the widths
of the road from 40 m to 25 m in areas where the road traverses through the
Aberdare Forest Reserve and National Park.
During an event in Nyandarua, Ruto had vowed to disobey court
orders and move ahead with the construction of the road citing unnecessary
delays and corruption at the courts.
With Ruto having given a greenlight on availing of needed
resources, KeNHA will now be waiting on NEMA to approve the adjustments and
continue with the construction.
