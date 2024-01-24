NEMA bows to RUTO’s pressure as it allows him to destroy the ecosystem and water catchment areas in Aberdare Forest – LOOK!



Wednesday January 24, 2024 - The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has finally yielded to President William Ruto’s pressure.

This is after it made a sudden U-turn, allowing the construction of the controversial Ihithe-Ndunyu-Njeru Road.

This road which is set to connect the counties of Nyandarua and Nyeri will stretch 25 kilometres through the Aberdare Forest’s closed canopy.

Controversy over the road began after court cases filed by environmental groups, such as Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, Kenya Tourism Federation, and National Environment Civil Society Alliance of Kenya among others, who moved to court in 2009 to stop its construction.

The groups argued that the project is a recipe for an environmental crisis since it will interfere with water catchment areas for Sasumua and Ndakaini dams which are key water sources for Nairobi City residents.

At this time, NEMA, Kenya Wildlife Service, and the Kenya Forest Service refused to give the go-ahead for the project after carrying out an environmental and social assessment.

Citing destruction of the ecosystem, the three slammed brakes on the project causing the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to suspend the tender notice for the construction.

However, on 5th January 2024, the three wrote a letter to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) expressing a change of heart, allowing the highways authority to proceed with the project.

In the letter, the bodies advised KeNHA to review the widths of the road from 40 m to 25 m in areas where the road traverses through the Aberdare Forest Reserve and National Park.

During an event in Nyandarua, Ruto had vowed to disobey court orders and move ahead with the construction of the road citing unnecessary delays and corruption at the courts.

With Ruto having given a greenlight on availing of needed resources, KeNHA will now be waiting on NEMA to approve the adjustments and continue with the construction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST