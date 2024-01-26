The no-nonsense judge GRACE NZIOKA orders JACQUE MARIBE to be produced in court after she faked sickness on the judgment day - Hakuna mchezo wa paka na panya.



Friday, January 26, 2024 - Justice Lady Grace Nzioka ordered former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe to be produced in court before issuing a ruling on the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe’s lawyers claimed she could not attend the court session after she allegedly fell ill.

However, the no-nonsense judge did not buy the claims.

She perceived it as a decoy and delay tactic by her lawyers.

The judge is set to rule on whether Maribe and her former lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are guilty before settling on a date for issuing her final verdict.

The slain businesswoman was brutally murdered at her apartment in Kilimani in 2018.

Last month, the judge postponed the ruling, citing that she received exhibits a few hours before the judgment hence limiting her time to prepare the verdict.

The prosecution had lined up over 44 witnesses and argued that Jacque and Jowie had a common intention to eliminate the victim.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.