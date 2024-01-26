RUTO loses his cool as he reprimands hecklers for interrupting his rally in Meru – Look! Ground imechemka.





Friday, January 26, 2024 - President William Ruto lost his cool yesterday and lectured a section of youth who interrupted Governor Kawira Mwangaza's speech in Meru County with constant chanting.

Trouble began when Ruto called Governor Kawira to address the gathering in Kiutine, Meru County.

Immediately she began speaking, a section of youth began chanting 'bye bye' towards the Meru Governor.

Seeing that the Governor had a difficult time, President Ruto was forced to intervene and reprimanded the youth for their behaviour.

"Watu wa Kiutine, hii siasa ya makelele mimi sitaki, mambo ya kuja kupiga makelele kwa mkutano mimi sitaki. Sisi tumekuja hapa kupanga maendeleo ya meru.

"Tabia kama hii sitaki. kwa mkutano ya Rais mimi sitaki watu wa kupiga kelele, hii ni kukosa heshima. Mimi nataka kila kiongozi apatiwe heshima,"Ruto affirmed.

The Head of State cautioned the locals and told them to wait for the next election where they would vote for the leaders they wanted and who had delivered in their roles.

The President affirmed that every leader in Meru County should be respected until the next election.

Tension has been brewing in Meru County over leadership with two failed attempts to impeach Governor Kawira.

The recent murder of blogger Sniper has escalated the tension in the county with leaders calling for justice.

Among those facing murder charges is Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali, who is Governor Kawira's brother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST