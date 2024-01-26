RUTO loses his cool as he reprimands hecklers for interrupting his rally in Meru – Look! Ground imechemka.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - President William
Ruto lost his cool yesterday and lectured a section of youth who interrupted
Governor Kawira Mwangaza's speech in Meru County with constant chanting.
Trouble began when Ruto called Governor Kawira to address
the gathering in Kiutine, Meru County.
Immediately she began speaking, a section of youth began
chanting 'bye bye' towards the Meru Governor.
Seeing that the Governor had a difficult time, President
Ruto was forced to intervene and reprimanded the youth for their
behaviour.
"Watu wa Kiutine, hii siasa ya makelele mimi sitaki,
mambo ya kuja kupiga makelele kwa mkutano mimi sitaki. Sisi tumekuja hapa
kupanga maendeleo ya meru.
"Tabia kama hii sitaki. kwa mkutano ya Rais mimi sitaki
watu wa kupiga kelele, hii ni kukosa heshima. Mimi nataka kila kiongozi apatiwe
heshima,"Ruto affirmed.
The Head of State cautioned the locals and told them to wait
for the next election where they would vote for the leaders they wanted and who
had delivered in their roles.
The President affirmed that every leader in Meru County
should be respected until the next election.
Tension has been brewing in Meru County over leadership with
two failed attempts to impeach Governor Kawira.
The recent murder of blogger Sniper has escalated the
tension in the county with leaders calling for justice.
Among those facing murder charges is Murangiri Kenneth
Guantai alias Tali, who is Governor Kawira's brother.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments