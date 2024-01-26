It’s over: MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s first wife confirms they have parted ways as she spills the beans on their troubled polygamous marriage.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Gladys Njeri, the first wife of controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge, has announced that their 12-year polygamous marriage has crumbled.

Speaking in an interview on one of the local vernacular stations, the mother of four disclosed that the complexities of the polygamous relationship became overwhelming, prompting her to seek peace by ending the union.

She initially coped and accepted the situation after her husband married a second wife but she expressed dissatisfaction with how her co-wife handled the delicate dynamics.

At some point, she resorted to alcoholism after her polygamous marriage left her financially strained.

After a tumultuous period, Njeri disclosed that she reconciled with Muigai, and they proceeded to conduct their traditional wedding.

However, their reunion was abrupt.

They failed to address the underlying marital issues.

“It is very unfortunate because we did not even discuss a thing. I never got a chance to speak up on all the pain he had caused me,” she said.

Her marriage eventually crumbled, leading to her separation from the renowned singer.

“We tried, I don’t want to blame anyone because we tried, but unfortunately, it never worked, and that is the saddest thing.

"It never worked, anger became the danger,” she said.

