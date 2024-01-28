The lady who sued popular House of Grace Bishop DAVID MURIITHI for child support shares hot photo - No wonder the man of God fell into temptation! EISH!!(LOOK).













Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Judy Mutave came into the limelight after she took renowned televangelist and House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi to court for child support.

She demanded monthly upkeep of Ksh 100,000 and revealed that she entered into a romantic relationship with the married man of God in 2018 which led to her giving birth to her son in January 2019.

During the pregnancy, Mutave said, the bishop was supportive but grew distant when their son was born.

She claimed the flamboyant preacher had neglected his parental obligations by declining to pay school fees for their son.

Judy has taken to social media to flaunt what her mama gave her.

No wonder the preacher fell into temptation.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.