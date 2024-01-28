The Government will challenge the High Court’s verdict on the deployment of police to HAITI - MWAURA says

Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Government spokesman, Isaac Maigua Mwaura, has said the government will appeal the High Court’s verdict that declared the planned deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti as illegal.
In a statement on Friday, after
the court termed the move as illegal and unconstitutional, Mwaura said the
government will appeal the decision.
“While the government respects
the rule of law, we have however decided to challenge the High Court’s verdict
forthwith,” Mwaura said.
He said Kenya has an outstanding
track record of contributing to peacekeeping missions internationally in
countries such as South Sudan, Namibia, Croatia, Liberia and Sierra Leone among
others.
“The government reiterates its
commitment to honouring its international obligations as a member of the
community and comity of nations,” Mwaura added.
While delivering his verdict,
Justice Chacha Mwita said the National Security Council has no mandate to
deploy police officers to another country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
