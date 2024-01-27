The lady who sued popular House of Grace Bishop DAVID MURIITHI for child support shares photos of their son as he turns a year older - He is carbon copy of the preacher.



Saturday, January 27, 2024 - In 2021, a lady identified as Judy Mutave sued r enowned televangelist and House of Grace bishop David Muriithi for child support.

Judy claimed she met the man of God in 2018 and they entered into a romantic relationship that led to her giving birth to her son in January 2019.

She sought Ksh.100, 000 monthly in child support from Bishop Muriithi for her son and accused him of abandoning his parental responsibility.

Judy has taken to social media to celebrate her son as he turns a year older.

She penned down a heartfelt birthday message to him on the special day.

She also shared photos of the 4-year-old boy, who is a carbon copy of the popular preacher.

Check this out.





















































The Kenyan DAILY POST.