SYCOPHANCY: Murang’a Woman Representative BETTY MAINA says making RUTO angry may lead to drought

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Murang’a County Woman Representative, Betty Maina, has apologised to President William Ruto after days of heated debate about Mt Kenya succession politics.

In a video that has since gone viral, Betty said they did not mean to anger Ruto and used a biblical incident to highlight the consequences of irking the president.

She likened the president to the king in the bible who saw people suffer drought after they disrespected him.

“We have seen in the Bible how when the king was angry, they sent Queen Esther.

"I want to tell the president of Kenya that we, as Murang'a people, have said things that did not please you.

"We, as women, are saying sorry.

"We do not want to anger the president of Kenya.

"We do not want the president to be angry, and we start seeing collapses.

"We do not want the president to be angry, we start seeing scorching sun like in the desert.

"We are asking the president to forgive us. We were not doing that in jest. We are his children." she said.

Maina also emphasized that the whole of Murang'a leadership, from the governor to the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), was rallying behind Ruto and will follow him even beyond 2027.

