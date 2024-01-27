NDINDI NYORO disappoints many as he says GACHAGUA is the Mt Kenya kingpin and he is behind him

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has quelled the ongoing succession battle in the Mt Kenya region by saying he is solidly behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
A fortnight ago 15 UDA MPs endorsed Nyoro as the region’s
political kingpin and said they wanted him to replace Gachagua as deputy
President in 2027.
But speaking on Friday in Garsen, Nyoro dismissed claims
that he plans to dethrone Gachagua as second in command and said he is solidly
behind him with President William Ruto.
"We are giving our president
and his deputy full, total, and unconditional support as they lead our
nation.
"As they lead us from the
front, ours is to back them as their footsoldiers," Nyoro said.
Nyoro spoke a day after President
William Ruto read riot act to youthful leaders from Mt Kenya who have started a
succession debate.
The Head of state urged them to
shut up and concentrate on implementing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
