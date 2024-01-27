I give you seven days to apologise or I take you to court – Kwale Governor FATUMA ACHANI tells RAILA ODINGA for exposing her amorous life



Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has given former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seven days to apologise to her after he claimed she has been sleeping with Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary, Salim Mvurya.

In his speech on Wednesday, Raila claimed Achani was former Salim Mvurya's wife.

"The statement by Raila Odinga, specifically the phrase "huyo ni bibi ya Mvurya." is deemed defamatory.

"The people of Kwale County demand a formal apology within the next 7 days.

"Failure to comply will result in legal action against ODM as a party and Raila Odinga as an individual," read the statement.

Achani further stated that the remarks were uncalled for, showed a lack of respect for her leadership, and undermined progress made in bridging the third-gender rule in the country.

"These demeaning and uncalled-for remarks are not only disrespectful to Governor Achani but also undermine the progress made in bridging the third-gender rule gap in the country.

"Governor Achani, a married woman and devoted Muslim, deserves respect for her leadership role in Kwale County," she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.