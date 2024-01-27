I give you seven days to apologise or I take you to court – Kwale Governor FATUMA ACHANI tells RAILA ODINGA for exposing her amorous life

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has given former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seven days to apologise to her after he claimed she has been sleeping with Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary, Salim Mvurya.
In his speech on Wednesday, Raila
claimed Achani was former Salim Mvurya's wife.
"The statement by Raila
Odinga, specifically the phrase "huyo ni bibi ya Mvurya." is deemed
defamatory.
"The people of Kwale County
demand a formal apology within the next 7 days.
"Failure to comply will
result in legal action against ODM as a party and Raila Odinga as an
individual," read the statement.
Achani further stated that the
remarks were uncalled for, showed a lack of respect for her leadership, and
undermined progress made in bridging the third-gender rule in the country.
"These demeaning and uncalled-for
remarks are not only disrespectful to Governor Achani but also undermine the
progress made in bridging the third-gender rule gap in the country.
"Governor Achani, a married
woman and devoted Muslim, deserves respect for her leadership role in Kwale
County," she added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
