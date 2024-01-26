Supportive Uncle allows his aspiring makeup artiste niece to practice with his face (VIDEO)



Friday, January 26, 2024 – A video of a supportive Uncle identified as ‘Bra Moses’ allowing his aspiring makeup artiste niece to practice her makeup skills with his face has gone viral.

In the trending video, the Uncle sat and allowed his niece to use his face for her makeup practice.

The video has left many people reeling with laughter.

