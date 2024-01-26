He will leave in summer - Napoli confirm VICTOR OSIMHEN's exit

Friday, January 26, 2024 – Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer.
The superstar striker is wanted by a lot of clubs on the
transfer market after guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30
years.
The 25-year-old signed a new deal in Naples last month, but
it is said to include a release clause of £112m.
Napoli president, De Laurentiis has now revealed he already
knows Osimhen is leaving.
He said: "This [Osimhen's exit] was already known since
this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise
it would not have been so long."
Laurentis even hinted at where Osimhen will be heading by
the end of the season.
He said: "We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a
top English club.”
Osimhen himself spoke out about his future earlier this week
when he told CBS Sports that he already knows what his decision is.
He said: "I have already made my decision on the next
step to do at the end of the season.
"I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I
know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."
