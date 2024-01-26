He will leave in summer - Napoli confirm VICTOR OSIMHEN's exit



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer.

The superstar striker is wanted by a lot of clubs on the transfer market after guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

The 25-year-old signed a new deal in Naples last month, but it is said to include a release clause of £112m.

Napoli president, De Laurentiis has now revealed he already knows Osimhen is leaving.

He said: "This [Osimhen's exit] was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long."

Laurentis even hinted at where Osimhen will be heading by the end of the season.

He said: "We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club.”

Osimhen himself spoke out about his future earlier this week when he told CBS Sports that he already knows what his decision is.

He said: "I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season.

"I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."