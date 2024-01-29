Step down and let RAILA ODINGA lead Kenya instead of lamenting and blaming UHURU – KISIA tells RUTO.

In his statement on Sunday, Kisia claimed
that President William Ruto had accumulated more debt than any other president
that Kenya has ever had.
To him, Ruto was the second in
command and should now stop lamenting and do his work properly.
"Dear President, repeating this won't change facts.
"In 15 months, you've borrowed more than any other.
"You were No 2 for 10 years and never offered to resign.
"Stop the nonsense, do your job.
"Enough lamenting – step down or let capable leaders take charge. Kenya
deserves better." Kisia stated.
The former Nairobi boss made the
remarks while responding to Ruto's allegations that when he took power, he found Kenya's loans stretching to New York and the Country was at risk of being auctioned
but he has dealt with the issue.
