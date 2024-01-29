Step down and let RAILA ODINGA lead Kenya instead of lamenting and blaming UHURU – KISIA tells RUTO.





Monday, January 29, 2024 - Former Nairobi Town Clerk, Philip Kisia, has urged President William Ruto to step down from the presidential seat or let someone else be in charge of the country instead of continuously lamenting.

In his statement on Sunday, Kisia claimed that President William Ruto had accumulated more debt than any other president that Kenya has ever had.

To him, Ruto was the second in command and should now stop lamenting and do his work properly.

"Dear President, repeating this won't change facts.

"In 15 months, you've borrowed more than any other.

"You were No 2 for 10 years and never offered to resign.

"Stop the nonsense, do your job.

"Enough lamenting – step down or let capable leaders take charge. Kenya deserves better." Kisia stated.

The former Nairobi boss made the remarks while responding to Ruto's allegations that when he took power, he found Kenya's loans stretching to New York and the Country was at risk of being auctioned but he has dealt with the issue.

