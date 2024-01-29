Nairobi man heartbroken after returning home, only to find his house almost empty after his girlfriend stole his household items and left (VIDEO).





Monday, January 29, 2024 - A man is counting losses after his girlfriend stole his household items and left his house almost empty.

He went to work as usual and left her in the house, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

Shock befell him when he returned home and found out that she had stolen most of his household items.

She left a bed and a few clothes.

When he called her, she arrogantly told him that she was also planning to carry the bed but was not able to disassemble it.

