Popular Kenyan TikToker LORINE ACHIENG’ dies following a sinister prediction by one of her followers

Monday, January 29, 2024 – P opular Kenyan TikTok sensation, Lorine Achieng, aka Jaber Nyar Onagi, has died after childbirth.

Loraine was married to singer Aungo Wuod Awendo.

She publicized her pregnancy on TikTok and carried her followers along.

However, one follower left a disturbing comment directed at Jaber, saying:

"I promise you that you will never make it to the final labour room."

Jaber had her child but tragically died days after giving birth.

Her husband took to Facebook to mourn her in a moving post.