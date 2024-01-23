'Star Trek' star GARY GRAHAM is dead



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Gary Graham, a veteran TV actor who got famous from the 'Star Trek: Enterprise' has passed on.

Graham's death was announced by his ex-wife, Susan Lavelle. She didn't offer a cause of death or any other details about the circumstances. She did, however, have a touching remembrance for her husband.

Gary Graham who died at the age of 73, is survived by his daughter, Haylee. Lavelle wrote;

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.

"I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like “ All the Right Moves” with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humour but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.

“Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter.”

Gary is perhaps most recognizable from his time on 'STE' where he played Ambassador Soval from 2001 to 2005 for a total of 12 episodes. However, another major claim to fame of his came from the late '80s show 'Alien Nation' on which he was the co-lead.

Other shows he's been on for a significant amount of time ... 'M.A.N.T.I.S.,' 'JAG,' 'Universal Dead' and others. He's also guest starred on 'Renegades,' 'Work Related,' 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Nash Bridges,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' 'Ally McBeal' and more.