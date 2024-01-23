‘Home Alone’ actor, DEVIN RATRAY, hospitalized in ‘Critical Condition’ amid domestic assault trial



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Home Alone actor, Devin Ratray's domestic assault trial has been delayed after he was hospitalized.

The 47-year-old child star, who played older brother Buzz alongside Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister in the hit 1990s films, had been due to stand trial on Monday.

Ahead of the planned start date in Oklahoma, his lawyers spoke with the judge overseeing the case, as well as the district attorney's office, and said Ratray was in hospital, NBC Montana reported.

The trial has been delayed indefinitely, the news outlet said, with a pre-trial hearing set for February.

No details of why the actor was taken to hospital have been confirmed.

However, he has since been released and is back at home, US entertainment site TMZ reported, citing a family member. The outlet said he had been in a "critical condition".

Ratray was charged after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend in Oklahoma City in December 2021. He has previously pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents reported by NBC Montana, two women approached Ratray and asked for his autograph on the night in question. Ratray's girlfriend, who said he was "intoxicated", had two signed cards inside her bag and gave them away to the fans.

Ratray then allegedly became angry because she had given his autograph away without charging for it.

After getting to a hotel room they continued to argue and Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto a bed, using one hand to press against her throat and the other over her mouth. He also allegedly punched her in the face.

Ratray's lawyers are negotiating with the district attorney's office for a possible plea deal, according to NBC Montana.