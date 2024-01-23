US rapper, YFN LUCCI, pleads guilty to violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – American rapper, YFN Lucci has pleaded guilty to violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in connection to his racketeering case.

The artist, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the street gang and terrorism prevention act. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, prosecutors proposed Lucci be sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years to serve. Lucci would be credited for time served, which started when he surrendered in January 2021. The Atlanta native will serve three and a half months in jail and be released to serve the rest on probation.

The rapper was nothing but apologetic to a victim's family and his own as well as his friends and the entire courtroom before he received his sentence.

Lucci was among twelve suspects named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on the various sets within the Bloods in May 2021. Last June, he rejected a plea deal given to him by prosecutors regarding his RICO case.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offered Lucci a 20-year sentence with 17 years served in prison in exchange for him pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Lucci's attorneys, Drew Findling and Gabe Banks told TMZ at the time the plea offer was "absurd." They also hinted that the D.A. is intentionally dragging out the process because the rapper has been sitting in custody waiting to go on trial for two and a half years.