Singer TEYANA TAYLOR accuses estranged husband IMAN SHUMPERT's of cutting utilities in home and leaving their kids with no water



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – American singer Teyana Taylor has accused her estranged husband Iman Shumpert of playing dirty in their divorce battle following a recent incident.

Teyana in a new court filing, accused Iman of slowly shutting down all the utilities in the home where she lives with their 2 children. She said she woke up this month in the Georgia home they used to share, only to discover the WiFi and cable was cut off, and one day later, the water stopped running.

She alleged that Iman moved out back in October and his brother who handles his personal affairs told her that her estranged husband intends to shut off the power.

The singer said Iman hasn't paid a cent of child support, or covered any of the kids' expenses including food and clothing costs.

With the water, cable and WiFi now gone, Teyana's attorney says they're concerned he's going to follow through and cut off the gas and electricity. She also said that Iman left her holding the bag on $200K worth of home renovations he started 3 years ago.

The singer stated that Iman who told her his money is tied up in investments, proposed she cover the cost, promising to reimburse her. She's however yet to see a penny from him.

Teyana's attorney noted that the court has a standing order in place, meaning both parties are supposed to maintain the status quo on their home and finances until the divorce is finalized.

She wants the judge to hold Iman in contempt for violating that order, and also force him to start coughing up monthly child support.