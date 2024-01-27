Miss London, NATASHA BERESFORD, stripped of her crown as she drops out of Miss England title battle to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – The world's first make-up-free beauty queen is to be stripped of her Miss London crown after dropping out of the Miss England title battle to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

Natasha Beresford, 26, beat 18 other women, who all competed 'bare-faced', in the first make-up-free pageant of Miss London's 95-year history in 2023.

She had been due to compete in the Miss England final in Wolverhampton in May and had a 'great chance' of being crowned the winner, organisers say.

But she gave up the chance to get her hands on the title because the final clashes with her best friend's big day.

Instead of competing for the title, she will now walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid.

Natasha, a dental nurse who is originally from Sheffield and now lives in London, said: 'Unfortunately I will no longer be representing London and taking part in the Miss England national final in May.





'My best friend is getting married in the north of England on the same weekend, and I have already promised to be her bridesmaid.

'I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time in the contest, and I wish all the Miss England finalists the best of luck.'

Natasha wowed the Miss England judges with her natural beauty last year while wearing a white lace dress by Shikoba Bride - which produces ethically and sustainably produced wedding dresses in the UK.

National director of Miss England Angie Beasley said: 'We are so disappointed that Natasha can't take part in the Miss England final. She had a great chance.

'It's so unfortunate that Miss England has fallen on the same date as her best friend's wedding.

'But the show must go on. I wish Natasha all the very best going forward.'

She added: 'Natasha is a true beauty with a purpose putting others first before her own. She doesn't want to let her best friend down which is totally understandable.'